Chitambo ~ Mon, 28 Jun 2021

A Nakonde bound Likiki bus has been involved in an accident with a truck in Chitambo district.

Chitambo Town Council reports that so far, no death has been reported, but many are said to have been injured and rushed to Chitambo Hospital.

The accident happened in Nakatambo area in Chitambo District. The driver of the truck is currently on the run.

This is a developing story, more details will be availed.