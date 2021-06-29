COVID RECOVERY RATE ELATES GOVT

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 June, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The rate of Covid-19 recovery has elated government after reaching 84%.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that government is determined to vaccinate all Zambians against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, 1,859 patients were discharged while 1,869 were declared COVID-19 free today.

So far, over 128,000 people have recovered since COVID 19 was confirmed in the country last year.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary reiterated that the COVID 19 situation in the country has been propelled by laxity in adhering to Public health guidance, super spreader events, the cold weather and “more importantly the variants of concern we have detected.”

He however mentioned that Government remains committed to ensuring that COVID 19 is brought under control in the shortest possible

And Dr Malama said the country has recorded 47 Covid-19 deaths and 2,395 new cases in the last 24 hours.

He explained that the number of deaths recorded is the lowest in over a week.