DR MITI SALUTES HEALTH WORKERS FOR SAVING LIVES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Secretary to Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has praised health workers for their sacrifice amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges to ensure that they save lives.

Dr Miti acknowledged that the task that health practitioners conduct is difficult.

He said this at State House today when he received his Covid vaccine today.

However, the Secretary to the Cabinet assured health practitioners of President Edgar Lungu’s support to continue supporting the health sector in the country to ensure that they perform their duties efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary commended cooperating partners for the help rendered in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

And Dr Miti implored the general public to get vaccinated.

“One thing which is important to note is that COVID is with us for a long time and when you are vaccinated you’re not only able to have a situation where you will not have severe effects of COVID if you get COVID but also protect others and help others not to get COVID,” he said. It’s important to note that COVID is with us and we have to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated,” he said.