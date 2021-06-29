EXTREMISM IN ZAMBIA SICKENING, WHY PRIVATISE COMPANIES? QUESTIONS HAMUDUDU

Lusaka ~ Tue, 29 Jun 2021

The unpatriotic selling of Zambia’s industrial base in the 1990s was a pure act of extremism in Zambia, says one of Zambia’s leading opposition leaders, Party of National Unity (PNU), President Highvie Hamududu.

Mr. Hamududu told Hot FM today that privatisation was not in the best interest of Zambians as the country now had to import everything including toothpicks thereby putting pressure on the Kwacha.

He said independence struggle was equally financed by foreign interests but Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s leadership was patriotic enough to reject being arm – twisted to temper with the industrial base.

Mr. Hamududu, a former UPND Bweengwa MP, also said his party would not join any alliance because it was already doing well across the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hamududu said there should be no debate on infrastructure development because it was a precursor to national development.

He said the Decongestion of Lusaka Roads Project had improved the beauty of Lusaka and made life easier as one would spend five minutes to reach the nearest destination.

Mr. Hamududu further cited the Mwenda- Kasomeno Road Project in Luapula Province as an important link between DRC and the northern region.

He said his party would continue with the infrastructure development agenda if it formed government but would adopt private sector financing model through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) like the case is inMalaysia.

Commenting on the cancellation of elections in Lusaka Central Constituency, Mpulungu and Mandevu following deaths and resignations by candidates, Mr. Hamududu said all political parties were reluctant to proof read the amended constitution.

He said parties met in Siavonga over the constitution but wondered why they failed to proofread the final document.