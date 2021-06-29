PF IN CHAMA SUSPENDS CAMPAIGNS TO MOURN 3 UPND MEMBERS WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT

Chama ~ Tue, 29 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

CHAMA North PF candidate Yotam Mtayachalo says the PF has received the news of the death of three UPND members in the Sunday accident with great shock and disbelief.

Mtayachalo stated that the PF has since suspended its campaigns to mourn the deceased.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the United Party for National Development following the fatal road accident which happened yesterday between Mafinga district and Isoka district in Muchinga Province which claimed the lives of three party members,” he stated.

Mr Mtayachalo stated that it is heart-breaking to note that the tragic road accident occurred when the UPND parliamentary candidate Helen Ngulube Tembo and her colleagues were on the campaign trail in Chama North constituency.

“Therefore, as a ruling party we have received the news of the demise of our colleagues with great shock and disbelief and we further wish the injured a quick recovery. Furthermore, as a responsible party we have since suspended our political campaigns until after the deceased colleagues are put to rest as a way of honouring them and as such may the departed one’s rest in peace. In conclusion I would like to appeal to political leaders across all political parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid over loading campaign vehicles in order to protect lives,” he stated.

The accident occurred at Chilumbi hills while the UPND candidate and her team were enroute to Chibale area.

Three people died on the spot while three are still admitted to Isoka hospital.