ZAF WILL ENSURE PEACE AND STABILITY IS MAINTAINED – LT GEN MUMA

Ndola ~ Tue, 29 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General David Muma has said the Defense Force will ensure that peace and security is maintained during this period and that anyone or any organization which wants to disturb peace and tranquility will not be given a chance to carry out their scheme.

Lt. Gen. Muma has observed that it is important, especially now as the country is mourning its founding father, that Zambia remains peaceful as it was one of the key objectives of the Late First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Lt. Gen. Muma said this when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe in Ndola.

“We are here on our annual tours to check on the Zambia Air Force formations in the Copperbelt Province. As you are aware, Copperbelt Province is the heartbeat to the nation because it accounts for a substantial chunk of our national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and it houses quite a large substantial proportion of our population Zambia,” he said.

Lt Gen Muma added that he is in the province to check on the formation on how the defense force is doing and to see the challenges it is facing so that solutions can be found.

He noted that the Copperbelt Province has remained calm, peaceful and stable saying that is how it should be.

Lt. Gen. Muma further assured that the Defense is working with its counterparts from security organizations to ensure that the country remains peaceful.

He stated that it is their task and are ready to be called upon to assist the police in ensuring peace and security is maintained.

“As regards to ZAF operations in the province, I am happy to report that time has come for us to take over the old Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe international airport. It is a milestone for us in the Zambia Air Force because it’s the first time we are creating a new base with a functioning runway and associated facilities. It is the first time since 1974 that we are creating a new military base,” he said.

Lt Gen Muma added that it is a milestone not only for ZAF but for the government led by the Army Commander In Chief of the Defense Force Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who was kind enough to allocate the airport to the Zambia Air Force by giving it a platform which can be used to carry out its air activities.

He further said the airport will also give the defense force a new base and a chance to post new personnel on ground which is also of economic benefits for the province.

Lt. Gen. Muma has since urged men and women in uniform to ensure that they remain professional and loyal to the government of the day so that they do not get caught up in partisan politics.

And Mr Nundwe commended ZAF in the province for working well with his office without any deficiencies.