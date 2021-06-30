LUNDAZI MAN JAILED FOR DEFILING HIS DAUGHTER’S 15-YEAR-OLD FRIEND

Chipata ~ Wed, 30 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a Chipangali resident to 35 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement while another man of Lundazi for defiling his daughter’s friend.

Lusaka judge Lombe Phiri, who was sitting in Chipata, jailed Yohane Phiri of Kazembe village in Chief Kapatamoyo’s area.

Phiri defiled a 12-year-old girl and was committed to the High Court for sentencing by the Chipata Magistrates’ court.

He committed the offence on an unknown date but between July 1 and July 27, 2020.

The court also sentenced Chancy Kayula Mundolo of Lundazi District to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The victim is a close friend of the convict’s daughter.