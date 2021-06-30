NZAMANE BANS CHINAMWALI PRACTICES DUE TO RISING COVID CASES

Kasenengwa ~ Wed, 30 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people in Chipata and Kasenengwa districts has instructed his headmen to stop Chinamwali practices and other traditional activities due to COVID-19.

Chief Nzamane noted that the spread of COVID-19 has reached alarming levels and that people should strictly adhere to COVID preventive guidelines.

He said he is a chief because of the people and without people he cannot be a chief.

Chief Nzamane said this through headman Kapachika during the burial of UPND Kasenengwa candidate Titus Miti who was buried at Kasinje village yesterday.

Speaking at the same funeral, UPND deputy national chairperson Andrew Banda urged Zambians to co-exist.

Mr Banda urged politicians not to fight each other because they were all one.

Miti, 54, who was an engineer by profession died last Saturday at Chipata district hospital after a short illness.