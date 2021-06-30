POLICE LAUNCH INQUIRY INTO HATE SPEECH ALLEGATIONS AGAINST KAMBWILI

Lusaka ~ Wed, 30 Jun 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have launched any inquiry into a report of hate speech involving Dr Chishimba Kambwili.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Police have received a report from Thabo Kawana, the spokesperson of the UPND Alliance.

“Police in Lusaka today 30th June, 2021 recieved a report of Expressing Hatred, radicule or contempt for persons because of race, place of origin or colour. The report was made by Male adult Thabo Kawana aged 43 of Kabulonga in Lusaka at 11 30 hours that on 29th June, 2021, he came across a video footage on various social media platforms in which a man he identified as Dr Chishimba Kambwili was seen making trabal hate speech against another tribe suspecting the same to have occurred between January and 29th June, 2021 at unknown time within Zambia. Police have launched an inquiry in the matter,” Mrs Katongo stated.