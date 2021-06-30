WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT KANDOLO



By Alick Banda

Kandolo (Sweet potatoes) is a sweet-testing, starchy, root vegetable with high levels of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-regulating nutrients. They not only taste like dessert, but they have a plethora of surprising health benefits, which many people may be shocked to know about, as they take it as any other conventional food. Studies show that cooking sweet potato seems to intensify vitamin C content.

Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fibre, B and C vitamins and minerals like selenium, iron and calcium. Among the main nutritional values of sweet potatoes is beta-carotene antioxidant, which converts to vitamin A once eaten. Other antioxidants are known to be in sweet potatoes like anthocyanins, reminiscent of the purple-coloured sweet potatoes. The purple anthocyanin pigments are responsible for the rich purple tones of the flesh, and they pose anti-inflammatory properties. As they traverse the digestive tract, they may lower the possible health risk of heavy metals and free radicals. The anthocyanins also help in good eye health.

Sweet potatoes help prevent oxidative damage to cells, since potatoes produce sporamins to help promote healing. In some research, sweet potatoes show to be a healthier source of bioavailable beta-carotene than green leafy vegetables. Medical research suggests that the antioxidants in the sweet potato peel and especially purple sweet potato, may help decrease oxidative stress and hence reducing cancer risk. So, don’t peel off the outer coat of the sweet potatoes. Eat it as it and get the full benefits.

Sweet potatoes have rich levels of vitamin A, meeting almost all the vitamin attributes. They can also help with blood sugar regulation for people suffering from type 2 diabetes even though they have a medium rating of the Glycaemic Index (GI). The high dietary fibre in sweet potatoes may help in the regulation of blood sugar through stable bowel movements and so on. Even though much research has been on animals, but it would seem that the high phytosterol content of sweet potatoes appear to have a protective effect on the digestive system and may be significant in the prevention and management of duodenal and gastric ulcers.

You see Kandola heaped by the roadside being sold in tins and buckets. For little money spent on buying this wonderful food, the health outcome will be with you in immeasurable ways. So, put aside that white bread and eat Kandolo as much as you can.

*The author, Alick James Banda, is a PhD student in Public Health.*