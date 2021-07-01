COVID-19 DEATHS SHOOT TO 72 IN A SINGLE DAY

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has in the last 24 hours lost 72 people to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the highest number of deaths the country has ever recorded since COVID-19 was first reported in Zambia in March, 2020.

Meanwhile, Government is optimistic that the deadly pandemic can be controlled by ensuring adherence to the already prescribed Directives and measures.

In a statement issued to the media today, Health Minister Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama said that further restrictions are still a possibility depending on the response from members of the public and the evolution of the COVID 19 situation in the country.

“As a country, we remain confident that we can still control the COVID 19 situation in the country by ensuring adherence to the already prescribed Directives and measures,” he said.

“Let me state that further restrictions are still a possibility depending on the response from members of the public and the evolution of the COVID 19 situation in the country. Our country is going through a difficult period under the third wave with high positivity, admissions to hospitals and severe disease. We remain committed and confident that we will bring the COVID 19 situation under control in coming weeks particularly with full participation of all of us.”

And Dr Malama commended members of the public for the positive response seen in the past few days in adhering to the prescribed public health and social measures.

“Yesterday we engaged the owners of bars, nightclubs and casinos and we were encouraged by the positive response and we wait to see in practice what will follow,” he said.

“As we have stated before any institution found not to be complying will be closed immediately. We call upon all those who may be resistant to compliance to reflect what is right for this country and save lives, livelihoods and the economy of our country.”

The Permanent Secretary also said that government is creating extra intensive care space to take care of the increasing numbers of the critically ill patients.

He added that the Ministry administered a total of 1,765 second dose AstraZeneca vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

He said more vaccines are expected in the country.

“Our cumulative vaccinations to date now stand at 135,299 Dose 1 AstraZeneca and 8,244 Dose 2 AstraZeneca and 6,826 Dose 1 Sinopharm and 6,215 Dose 2 Sinopharm,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 2,884 new cases in the last 24 hours out of 11,145 tests conducted.

Dr Malama further disclosed that 2,627 have been discharged.