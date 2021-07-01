EX-HEALTH MINISTER, PS ACQUITTED OF CORRUPTION IN HONEY BEE DRUGS SCAM.

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Jul 2021
Former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and the former Permanent Secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo have been acquitted of corruption allegations in connection with the Honey Bee Drugs scandal.
Ms. Mulalelo’s Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has confirmed saying his client and 8 others have been set free by Lusaka Magistrate, Chilando Chibabula.
Mr. Ngulube says the acquittal is because the complainant in the matter, Lusaka Lawyer Joseph Chirwa decided to withdraw the matter after being allocated.
He says based on that, the court decided to acquit all the accused persons.
Acquitted alongside the two former government officials are Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, Ministry of Health Procurement Officer Wilson Lungu, Zamra Director Procurement Officer Bonaventure Chilinde , Zakir Husen Motala , Chomba Kaoma, Imran Lunat and Abdurrauf Abdurahim Motala of Honey Bee Pharmacy.
This is in a case in which they were facing six counts of willful failure to comply with the law and applicable guidelines relating to procurement, obtaining a pharmaceutical license without complying with lawful authourity, uttering false documents, among other charges relating to the procurement and supply of defective products to the Ministry of Health.
Magistrate Chibabula acquitted all the accused after the complainant in the matter decided to withdraw his complaint after the matter was allocated on January 19, 2021.
3 Comments
Deric Hachiswenya
The issue of complainant rushing to courts of law without facts but rumours and accuse the courts of not being fair. Turnishing people’s images
Frank Chombela
There’s more to this story. “Lusaka lawyer Joseph
Chirwa was the complainant decided to withdraw the case after being allocated”. Total rubbish. Go on insulting the people of Zambia.
Razor
This does not absolve them of the crime. The lawyer who took up the case has his own personal reasons to withdraw which lead to this outcome such as maybe lack of funds to pursue or due to covid situation etc. The accused are still guilty in the eyes of the public until they go through a proper and unbiased trial.