EX-HEALTH MINISTER, PS ACQUITTED OF CORRUPTION IN HONEY BEE DRUGS SCAM.

Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 Jul 2021

Former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and the former Permanent Secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo have been acquitted of corruption allegations in connection with the Honey Bee Drugs scandal.

Ms. Mulalelo’s Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has confirmed saying his client and 8 others have been set free by Lusaka Magistrate, Chilando Chibabula.

Mr. Ngulube says the acquittal is because the complainant in the matter, Lusaka Lawyer Joseph Chirwa decided to withdraw the matter after being allocated.

He says based on that, the court decided to acquit all the accused persons.

Acquitted alongside the two former government officials are Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, Ministry of Health Procurement Officer Wilson Lungu, Zamra Director Procurement Officer Bonaventure Chilinde , Zakir Husen Motala , Chomba Kaoma, Imran Lunat and Abdurrauf Abdurahim Motala of Honey Bee Pharmacy.

This is in a case in which they were facing six counts of willful failure to comply with the law and applicable guidelines relating to procurement, obtaining a pharmaceutical license without complying with lawful authourity, uttering false documents, among other charges relating to the procurement and supply of defective products to the Ministry of Health.

