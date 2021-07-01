I AM SORRY – KAMBWILI

Luanshya ~ Thur, 1 July 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) founding member Chishimba Kambwili has denied using hate speech against Tongas but has said “my sincere apologies” for the misunderstanding caused which led to the ECZ banning him from campaigns.

The former NDC leader said he was simply exposing how tribal opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema is and not that he was championing tribalism against Tongas.

He said since Mr Hichilema became UPND president, he has been inciting people from Southern province to believe that they can only vote for someone who hail from that area.

He said statistics and numbers don’t lie as the UPND has been getting over 90 percent of votes from Southern province.

He has however, apologized for holding a public rally in Kalulushi where he spoke about Mr Hichilema’s tribalism during a meeting which was meant to be an indoor gathering.

“The meeting became overwhelming and we couldn’t have it indoors. I sincerely apologise to the Electoral Commission of Zambia for holding a public rally and it will never happen again,” Mr Kambwili said.