UNIVERSITIES ORDERED TO CLOSE IMMEDIATELY



Lusaka ~ Thur, 1 July 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ministry of higher education has directed the closure of all universities effective this week following a rise in cases of COVID-19.

Permanent secretary Ms Kayula Siame, in a circular dated 30th June, 2021 to all Vice chancellors of both public and private universities, explained that all physcial learning should be suspended and they should switch to online learning in the light of the effects of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

She adds that statistics are indicating that the situation is getting worse.

”In light of the adverse development and in order to contain further spread of the disease in our higher education institutions, we direct that with effect from 2nd July, 2021, you close all your campuses until the 31st July, 2021. During this period, students will continue with online learning whilst at home. The situation will be reviewed as the pandemic evolves and further guidance will be provided,” Ms Kayula stated.