UPND CANNOT WIN AUGUST 12 ELECTIONS

UPND has been hyping empty popularity, seeking sympathy on social media and trying all means to make people believe that they are winning the August 12 elections without backing their claims with evidence. The truth on the ground is that UPND is losing August 12 elections based on the following facts.

Firstly, UPND rise from its very dismal performance under Hakainde Hichilema in 2015 and 2016 was accidental due to the temporal instability in PF after the death of President Michael Sata. Now PF has stabilised under President Edgar Lungu and, therefore, PF’s performance will be at its best under ECL this time around.

Secondly, UPND good performance in 2015 and 2016 against PF was based on a higher voter turnout only in Southern Province which was 70% against 54% national average, with lowest voter turnout in PF strongholds. Well, PF has worked on this weakness in their strongholds and therefore, UPND’s advantage on this score will be wiped out.

Thirdly, the PF strongholds have the highest registered voters and therefore sitting pretty on this base.

Fourthly, UPND is very weak on the ground campaign machinery but stronger on social media. Real political strength in a country like ours is on the ground and not on social media.

Further, UPND has more political theorists than real and experienced politicians who can turnaround real numbers.

Finally, UPND is slowly being overshadowed on real issues by new entrants on the political scene and people on the ground have now more choices in the opposition than UPND.

UPND is losing badly and one can see that in the way Hakainde Hichilema is looking desperate, desperation is written all over his face.

Hakainde Hichilema’s best chance to win the Presidency was in 2015, that is all, but he mishandled it because of his usual excitement. His foreign sponsors are now getting fatigued.