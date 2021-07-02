HH WAS INVITED FOR KK’S FUNERAL BUT HE OPTED NOT TO GO

Lusaka ~ Fri, 2 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has refused to attend the state funeral of first Zambia’s President Kenneth Kaunda despite State House extending an invitation to him.

Mr Hichilema, without reasons, decided to boycott the funeral which has seen several foreign Heads of State attending.

But UPND sources say Mr Hichilema fears to contract COVID-19 before the elections.

However, in trying to save the embarrassing move by Mr Hichilema, UPND Alliance spokesperson Thabo Kawana issued a statement claiming that Mr Hichilema was not invited when an invite was actually extended.