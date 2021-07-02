KITWE MOB KILLS ELDERLY WOMAN SUSPECTED OF PRACTICING WITCHCRAFT

By Brightwell Chabusha

An irate mob in Kitwe has beaten a woman to death after being suspected of practicing witchcraft after she was found moving aimlessly in someone’s yard.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the woman, who seemed to be mentally challenged, is between 70 and 80 years old.

Chushi said the incident happened today around 06:00 hours.

He said police received a call from a CCPU officer who alerted them that a woman was beaten in Kitwe’s Chipata compound for suspected witchcraft.

“The police rushed to the scene and found the body of the female victim aged between 70 and 80 years who was putting on an orange pair of trousers, a khaki blouse, black in complexion with short hair who was murdered by the mob,” said Chushi.

He said the victim (now deceased) was allegedly found moving aimlessly in the yard of one person yet to be identified who sounded the alarm.

Chushi said this attracted the attention of the neighborhood who descended on her and beat her using sticks, stones, fists and other missiles on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

“However, information on the ground indicates that the victim is suspected to be of unsound mind. The body has been picked and has since been deposited to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and post-mortem. Investigations have been instituted and no arrests have been made yet,” he said.