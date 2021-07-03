COVID-19 RECOVERY RATE RISES TO 87%

Lusaka ~ Sat, 3 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of technical services Dr. Kennedy Malama says the recovery rate of patients from the coronavirus has reached at 87 percent, up from 83 percent a week ago.

Dr. Malama explains that 3,061 patients have been discharged in the last twenty-four hours.

Out that number of recoveries, 132 patients were discharged from isolation facilities and 2,929 from home management, which brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 140,880 since the disease broke out in Zambia in March of 2020.

There are currently 19,210 active cases (the lowest figure in the past twelve days), with 17,976 under community management and 1,234 admitted to coronavirus isolation facilities.

Dr. Malama says among those currently under admission, 927 are on Oxygen therapy and 173 are in critical condition; 192 of the currently hospitalised were new admissions.

Meanwhile, in last twenty-four hours, the ministry of health recorded 56 coronavirus related deaths, the lowest figure in the past 4 days. 1,874 new confirmed coronavirus cases out of 8,733 tests conducted.

“We wish to emphasize to members of the public the importance of avoiding

super spreader events at all costs, staying home, staying local and staying safe.

Remember to mask up should you venture out into public spaces and maintain physical distance of at least 1 meter, maintaining hand hygiene and additionally availing ourselves for vaccination when the vaccine is available as it is a proven high impact intervention in the fight against COVID 19” he said.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry of health administered 3,597 second doses of AstraZeneca.

“Our cumulative vaccinations to date now stand at 135,299 Dose 1 AstraZeneca and 14,043 Dose 2 AstraZeneca (10.4% of those that received dose 1); and 6,826 Dose 1 Sinopharm and 6,215 Dose 2 Sinopharm (91% of those that received dose 1)” Dr. Malama said.