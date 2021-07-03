SCHOOLS WON’T REOPEN ON JULY 8, THERE’S NEED FOR MORE PREPARATIONS – GOVT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 3 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has said there is need for further preparations and monitoring of the COVID-19 situation in the country before schools can reopen.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama, Mr Malupenga said President Edgar Lungu, through the Secretary to Cabinet directed heightened interventions to prevent COVID-19 in the country.

“On Wednesday, 16th June 2021, His Excellency the President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, through the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon K. Miti, directed a number of heightened interventions to further prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country. His Excellency the President stated, among other things, that Government was cognizant of the negative impact COVID-19 has added to the education sector. However, he reiterated that as a country, we needed to put the lives of our learners, teachers and other staff in our schools at the core of our decisions,” Malupenga said.

“Arising from the above, pre, primary and secondary schools were then closed for 21 days with effect from Thursday 17th June 2021 subject to review, inspection and certification of the schools, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic would evolve. As for universities, colleges and other higher learning institutions, subject to the above conditions, they were directed to conduct only online classes for one month effective 17th June 2021.”

He said the position has been reviewed and the situation is still being monitored.

“This position has since been reviewed and the preliminary assessment conducted on the readiness of the schools and higher learning institutions to re-open after 21 days of closure indicate that there is need for further preparations and monitoring of the COVID-19 situation in the country. While Government is resolved to keeping our learners in schools as we continue responding to COVID-19, we have to strike the delicate balance between saving lives and allowing learning to continue,” Mr Malupenga said.

He said his statement supersedes any earlier statement made on reopening of schools.

“This will be done on a case-by-case basis in order to encourage those schools and institutions of higher learning who maybe lagging behind in terms of implementing the COVID-19 five golden rules to improve or risk indefinite closure. Therefore, this calls for diligence and aggressiveness from the school authorities in implementing these golden rules because the schools that will fall short of this standard will remain closed while the compliant ones may re-open and normalize operations,” Mr Malupenga said.

Malupenga said for now, pre, primary and secondary schools remain closed while institutions of higher learning will conduct online classes.

“All these measures will be subject to review depending on how the pandemic evolves.This statement supersedes any other statement on this matter,” Mr Malupenga said.