2 MAZABUKA NAKED SWIMMERS NABBED, MAN THEY WERE SWIMMING WITH STILL AT LARGE

Mazabuka ~ Sun, 4 Jul 2021

Police in Mazabuka have arrested and charged two females in respect of the video circulating on social media platforms depicting two women and a man swimming completely naked.

The two women, both of Mazabuka District, have been identified as Euphemia Moya aged 22 of Ndeke Compound and Mary Sakala aged 24 of Nakambala Compound.

Police are looking for the person who was filming and later published the video only identified as Cephas and the male person who was captured naked in the swimming pool identified as Mulenga Chama.

The incident occurred on June 27, 2021 at around 14:30 hours at a named lodge in Magoye area.

The two women are currently detained in police custody with the offence of Obscene Matters or Things contrary to Section 59(1)(a) of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021.

Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, has confirmed the arrest, reports Wave FM.