228,000 ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES TO ARRIVE IN ZAMBIA TOMORROW

Lusaka ~ Sun, 4 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia will tomorrow receive 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX vaccination program donated by the French government.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama made this announcement during the checks he carried out this morning to see how the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered to citizens that received the first dose in Lusaka.

He said after the vaccines arrive tomorrow, the Ministry would first ensure that all those that received the first dose during the first vaccination exercise, receive their second dose so that they attain full immunity.