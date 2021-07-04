KK’S FAMILY HAS NOT REJECTED BURIAL SITE, MAST HAVE MISQUOTED ME – KAWECHE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 4 Jul 2021

Kaweche Kaunda, one of sons to Zambia’s founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, has refuted a story attributed to him alleging that the family had rejected the burial site reserved for Dr. Kaunda at Embassy Park.

Speaking this morning, Kaweche stated that all family matters relating to the funeral and burial of Dr. Kaunda were being communicated to the media and the public by the eldest son of the family, Col. Panji Kaunda.

He expressed surprise that his private views on the matter were communicated in a newspaper article without his authority.

The Mast Newspaper have ran with an article; “KK Family Reject Burial Site” attributed to Kaweche.

Kaweche insisted that if any family decision was made on the matter, Col. Panic Kaunda would communicate the position.

He therefore requested that story published by The Mast must be ignored.