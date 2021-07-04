LUNGU LEADS IN OPINION POLL

Lusaka ~ Sun, 4 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Political Science Association of Zambia in collaboration Faraline of the United Kingdom and Media Theory of USA have released an Opinion Poll which shows that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will likely win the 2021 General Elections by over 44% followed by UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema with around 30% of the vote.

The Poll attracted experts such as Prof. Richard Elson from the United Kingdom, and Dr. Masauso Chirwa of Zambia.

The Opinion Poll was conducted in five provinces comprising Copperbelt, Luapula, Eastern, Southern, and Western provinces.

The public polling was done to ascertain which candidate will likely win elections and was conducted by the research team comprising Dr. Masauso Chirwa, Principal Investigator Mr. Joe Nabwa and Mr. Aaron Siwale.

61.1% respondents stated that they would vote for Mr. Edgar Lungu because of his policies such as preservation of jobs, massive infrastructure development such as housing units for service personnel, roads hospitals and schools.

They also said President Lungu as a leader of the country, had stabilized the country despite the difficult circumstances such as droughts and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Households in rural areas were pleased with government provision of social services such as farm Input Support Programme(FISP) and Social-Cash Transfer.

Respondents were also happy with government revival of industries such as Kawambwa Tea Factory and Mununga Banana Factory and the holding of provincial expos.

The respondents were also happy with President Lungu’s promotion of family values.

The project summary concluded that 44.5% of Zambians will likely vote for President Edgar Lungu while 30.3% will vote for Opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu scored highest in Eastern, Luapula and Copperbelt while Mr. Hichilema scored highly in Southern and Western Provinces.

Those that supported Mr. Hichilema stated that he was visionary leader with a clear development plan.

They also stated that Hichilema had promised to transform the country.

A huge percentage of 15% remained undecided for various reasons.

Fred Mmembe of the Socialist Party was leading the rest of the Opposition at 3% followed by Dr.Nevers Mumba of the MMD at 2%.

The Poll also sought opinions on the role of fairness of institutions such the Police, Electoral Commission of Zambia and Public Media.