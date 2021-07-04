REV MULANDU IS NEW MPIKA DIOCESE BISHOP

Lusaka ~ Sun, 4 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Rt Rev Edwin Mulandu is the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mpika.

The new Bishop was consecrated yesterday at Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka and President Edgar Lungu attended the event.

Bishop Mulandu commended the head of state for sparing his time and to attend his consecration.

The event was attended by few people due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Bishop Mulandu replaced Bishop Justin Mulenga who died recently

The installation and canonical possession of Mpika Diocese will be done on July 10, 2021 at St Joseph the Worker Cathedral.

The principal consecrator was Apotolic Nuncio to Zambia Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone.