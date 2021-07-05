6 ARRESTED FOR BURNING 2 HOUSES, SHOPS FOR A CHAMA BUSINESSMAN

Chama ~ Mon, 5 July 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chama have arrested six people for allegedly burning two houses and a shop belonging to a local businessman whom they accused of blocking development in the area.

The incident happened yesterday around 19:30hrs when a group of around 24 village men stormed the house of Style Thole whom they wanted to kill.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina who confirmed the incident said the group had accused Mr Thole of allegedly blocking the construction of a school on his land.

She has explained that when the group went for the victim, they did not find him but only the Wife identified as Edina Nyirenda who later informed them that her husband was not around.

“Upon her telling them that the husband was not around, they decided to set the two houses and a shop on fire using a match stick in full view of the complainant and she watched helplessly as her two houses and a shop were burning to ashes. She later reported the matter to Chama Police Station,” Ms. Machina stated.

She said police visited the scene and collected various remains of burnt households and arrested six suspects.

Ms. Machina has named those arrested as Dickson Kumwenda, 45, Evans Kumwenda, 38, and Phinias Kumwenda, 40.

She said others as Lackson Kumwenda, 21, Adam Kumwenda, 23 and Richard Mkandawire, 20.

Ms. Machina said the suspects will appear in Court soon.

The burnt items are valued at K11,500.