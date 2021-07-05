BABY LEFT TO PLAY ALONE DROWNS IN SHALLOW WELL

Solwezi ~ Mon, 5 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A one year, seven months old baby has drowned in a shallow well in Solwezi’s Roadwell Mwepu Compound.

The incident happened after the toddler was left to play alone near the shallow well while the mother was in the house.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed the sad incident in an interview and identified the deceased as Kamuza Tembo.

Mr. Njase has explained that when mother to the victim went outside, she did not find her son which led to a search by the Community but to no avail.

He said the matter was the reported to Police as a missing child case.

Mr. Njase added that yesterday around 11:00hrs when one of the community members was fetching water, she saw the body of the deceased floating in the shallow well and quickly informed the Community.

He said the community mobilised and managed to retrieve the body and alerted police.

Mr. Njase said the matter was reported to Kyawama Police Station and officers visited the scene where they found the body and deposited it in Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.