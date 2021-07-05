IK CHARITABLE TRUST DONATES 2,000 MEDICAL OXYGEN CYLINDERS TO GOVT FOR USE IN COVID-19 TREATMENT



Lusaka ~ Mon, 5 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

As demand for medical oxygen keeps souring in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IK Charitable Trust has come to the government’s aid by donating 2,000 medical oxygen cylinders to the Ministry of Health for use in various health centres managing the COVID-19 treatment.

The Trust will further handle the delivery of the 2,000 oxygen cylinders to the Health Centres across the country and will further fill them up in a continuous cycle.

During the handover in Lusaka today, IK Charitable Trust Secretary Mr Muhammed Shauib Khanat said the Trust hopes that the cylinders will significantly help in the fight against COVID-19.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the ministry for allowing this opportunity to join hands in trying to combat this deadly pandemic Covid-19. In Lusaka, we as IK Charitable trust, will fill the cylinders with oxygen at no cost and distribute in all major hospitals as a continuous delivery cycle,” he said. “We undertake full responsibility for all the logistics and efficient distribution.

Lastly, we hope and pray to the almighty lord to assist mother Zambia and the entire world in aiding and easing the affected and the infected. God is great. Aameen.”

And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama commended IK Charitable Trust for always supporting the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic was first reported in Zambia.

He also appealed to corporates and other organisations in Zambia to emulate the various interventions that IK Charitable Trust has embarked on.

“What IK Charitable Trust has done is significant to us, the trust has been working with us in identifying the priorities as we respond to COVID-19. I’m sure many Zambia’s have been following the response and you are aware that Oxygen has been the most precious commodity, very essential as we treat COVID-19.” Dr Malama said.

Recently, IK Charitable trust donated various medical supplies to the Ministry of Health valued at K2,345,880 and yesterday, the trust donated 200 Oxygen Cylinders to Ndola and Kitwe Teaching Hospitals.