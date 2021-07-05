I’M NOT ASHAMED TO ASK PEOPLE TO VOTE FOR PF – CHIEFTAINESS

Lufwanyama ~ Mon, 5 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chieftainess Shimukunami of the Lamba speaking people of Lufwanyama says she is hoping the ruling Patriotic Front will be re-elected in the forthcoming elections to allow them complete developmental projects across the Country.

And the traditional leader has called on the people of Lufwanyama for once to vote for the ruling party and appreciate development.

Speaking when Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Joseph Malanji called on her, Chieftainess Shimukunami said Lufwanyama has lagged behind in terms of development in the last years because of voting for the opposition.

She said the people of Lufwanyama have missed out a great deal by electing opposition MPs who have failed to deliver any meaningful development, except for unfulfilled promises.

Chieftainess Shimukunami said she is not ashamed to advocate for a vote for the ruling party because it has done well in developing different parts of the Country.

The traditional leader said it will be helpful for the people of Lufwanyama if they work with the governing party to benefit from

development.

And Mr. Malanji assured the traditional leader that President Edgar Lungu has shown without doubt his desire to work closely with Chiefs.

He said it was for this reason that chiefs need to support President Lungu’s development agenda by ensuring all PF Candidates are elected in the forthcoming elections.

Mr. Malanji said the Patriotic Front has in the recent years found it difficult to work with opposition Candidates whose loyalty has not been to the people but that of their political parties.

He said President Lungu has been running an all-inclusive government of not leaving anyone behind and the people of Lufwanyama are not an exception.

Mr. Malanji, who is the Patriotic Front’s parliamentary candidate for Kwacha Constituency, stated that voting for PF candidates will ensure coordinated delivery of development for the people of Lufwanyama District.