2 GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC NUNS WHO DIED ON THE SAME DAY HAVE BEEN BURIED IN KATETE

Katete ~ Tue, 6 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

TWO Catholic nuns from Good Shepherd Sisters Congregation in Chipata Diocese who died on 2 July 2021 have been put to rest in Katete.

The two nuns include Sr Anastazia Tchaya who died at Kalindawalo hospital in Petauke and Sr Telesa Ziwa who died from Lusaka.

According to a statement released by the office of Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu, Sr Tchaya died from COVID-19 related illness.

In his sermon during mass at St John’s parish in Katete today, Chipata Diocese Pastoral Coordinator Fr Gabriel Nyoni said the two sisters were a great gift to the church.

Fr Nyoni said the two sisters contributedly greatly to the development of the church in the Diocese.

St Tchaya died at 63 while Sr Ziwa was 42.

The two have been buried at Good Shepered Sisters burial site John’s parish in Katete.

A lot of people followed the burial proceedings which were carried live on Catholic run Radio Maria Zambia.