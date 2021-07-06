OPINION POLL HAS SCARED OPPOSITION – MWANZA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 6 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Governance expert Isaac Mwanza has said the opposition is now scared of the August 12 election following an opinion poll that has revealed President Edgar Lungu’s popularity on the ground.

An opinion poll conducted recently in selected provinces put President Lungu at 44% while his closest competitor, UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema trails at 30.3%.

The poll has unsettled the opposition who are now looking for ways to discredit the outcome.

However, Mr Mwanza has said nothing will change the fact that President Lungu is still a popular and preferred candidate for the coming election.

“There’s no doubt that President Lungu is winning these elections. The truth of the matter is that the majority of Zambians still want him. The opposition have tried in all sorts of ways to paint a negative picture about him but that won’t work,” Mr Mwanza said.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Governance advisor said Zambians want President Lungu because of his style of leadership.

He said he was certain that President Lungu will still lead the poll in the remaining provinces.