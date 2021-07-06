SAD STORY: BODIES OF CHAMA WOMAN AND HER BABY CAUGHT BY CROCODILE STILL MISSING

Chama ~ Tue, 6 July 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

People of Zoole village in senior Chief Kambombo’s area in Chama District have failed to retrieve the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her nine months old daughter who were caught by a crocodile in Luangwa River on Thursday last week.

Esther Ngulube was carrying her daughter Lister Mtonga on the back when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Chama North PF candidate who visited the bereaved family said the search for the bodies has intensified.

“We rushed to the village on Friday to get more details regarding this tragic incident and help with logistical support to the bereaved family. However, efforts by a combined search team comprising wildlife officers and villagers to retrieve the bodies have so far proved futile while the search has continued. Further, we also received a report of elephants terrorizing villagers in the same area posing a serious threat to human life and food security however we are happy that the department of wildlife in Chama district through the area warden has responded promptly to our call to control these animals,” he said.

Mr Mtayachalo said the bodies have not yet been retrieved.