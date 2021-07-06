TRAGEDY: FAMILY OF 4 DIES IN HOUSE INFERNO

Chingola ~ Tue, 6 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four people of the same family have died in Chingola after fire swept through their house in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in Chingola’s Loop Compound between 05:00hrd and 05:40hrs.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident this morning and identified the deceased as Hiness Chipimpa, 43, Eliya Chipimpa, Nakanyinka Chimwemwe, 15, and a 16-year-old only identified as Prisca.

Mr. Chushi said the fire brigade who rushed to the scene struggled to gain access until after breaking the grill door.

“Fire Brigade went to the scene and access to the house was gained by breaking the grill door and four bodies were found laying in the same room. A motor vehicle whose details are not known was also burnt to ashes,” Mr. Chushi said.

He said officers found a heap of saw dust, building materials, timber and pvc ceiling material which could have caused the fire to sweep through the whole house.

Mr. Chushi added that neighbours were interviewed and stated that they heard people shouting for help and when they rushed to the scene, they found the house on fire and failed to break through.

He said the cause of fire is not yet known but preliminary investigations reveal that it could have started from inside.

Mr. Chushi said bodies have since been ferried to the Hospital Mortuary.

NOTE: Picture for illustration purposes only.