ACCESS BANK BUILDING NOT ON SALE; IT’S SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST TASILA – OWNER

Lusaka ~ Wed, 7 Jul 2021

Captain Austin Chewe, the owner of the Access Bank Building, is enraged with the wild and malicious falsehoods that his building on Cairo Road in Lusaka has been sold to Tasila Lungu Mwansa.

Captain Chewe has since reported this fabrication to the police.

The malicious fabrications were published by Koswe, an opposition online platform run by Hakainde Hichilema’s press aides Clayson Hamasaka and Brian Mwinga.

Mrs Mwansa is aspiring for the Chawama Parlimentary seat under the Patriotic Front (PF).

Observers say it is cheap and nauseating propaganda to allege that the Chawama aspiring Parliamentary candidate has accumulated such amount of wealth to afford to buy on cash basis a property at a cost of US$3.5 million.

Cap Chewe, the former Kabwe Central law maker and renowned Lusaka businessman, has denied ever selling his building to Mrs Mwansa and has described the story as nothing but a smear campaign against himself and the Chawama Parliamentary candidate.

He stated that at no time did he ever put up his Access Bank Building on sale and that there has never been any cash transaction between him and Mrs Mwansa over the purported purchase of the building.

Cap Chewe has maintained that he is the owner of the Access Bank Building along Cairo Road and that he has no intentions of selling the property to anyone.

Cap Chewe has since reported Koswe, the publisher of the false story and the author known as Given Chanda, to police.

Koswe, a known opposition online publication has published a false story alleging that Mrs Mwansa has bought Capt Chewe’s Access Bank Building along Cairo Road at a cost of US$3.5 million.