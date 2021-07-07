GOVT CLOSES DOWN 6 NIGHTCLUBS AND 16 BARS IN LUSAKA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 7 July, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ministry of Health has closed down 6 nightclubs and 16 bars in Lusaka in the last 24 hours for defying Covid-19 regulations.

And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that the country has lost 59 people to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Dr Malama disclosed that a number of drinking premises were found open despite being directed not to operate.

Dr Malama also revealed that some entities have gone to the extent of locking patrons “in these poorly ventilated premises” to avoid being inspected and shut down.

This comes after an operation the ministry carried out in the Capital City yesterday.

“Unfortunately, well-meant efforts continue to be frustrated by those who continue to disregard the directives with impunity. We call upon the enforcement and prosecution wings not to relent but continue the tasks with vigor. During our patrols this long weekend, we found a number of drinking premises reopening,” he said.

“Furthermore, some establishments have gone to the extent of locking patrons in these poorly ventilated premises to avoid being inspected and shutdown. In the last 24 hours, our Lusaka operation alone closed down 28 premises, including 6 nightclubs and 16 bars.”

Meanwhile, Dr Malama said the Ministry administered 2,354 Dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

Dr Malama added that the date for the commencement of Dose 1 has been set for this Friday.

“We are also encouraged by the contribution to the COVID-19 vaccine program from various diplomatic ties. The United States Government has confirmed their contribution of 165,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines though the COVAX facility. This supply should be in country within the month of July 2021,” he said.

“Contrary to some reports on social media, I wish to advise that we have not commenced Dose 1 administration of the vaccine as yet; the date for the commencement of Dose 1 has been set for this Friday, 9th July, 2021. We will provide a packaged update tomorrow on how we will proceed with the side by side administration of both dose 1 and dose 2. We see an improvement in the availability of vaccines in the third and fourth quarter of this year. We reiterate that members of the public should not panic as Government remains committed to ensuring that all the 8,4 million people eligible for the vaccine have access in the shortest possible time.”

The country has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,871 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 7,635 tests conducted.

The country has also recorded 1,670 recoveries in the mentioned period of time.