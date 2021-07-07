HIGH COURT THROWS OUT KAWECHE’S APPLICATION TO STOP KK’S BURIAL AT EMBASSY PARK

Lusaka ~ Wed, 7 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka High Court has thrown out an application for judicial review made by Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son Kaweche who sought a change of burial of his father from Embassy Park to his home in State Lodge.

“This, in my view, is one case which must demonstrate that public interest overrides personal interest. The late Dr Kenneth Kaunda was not an ordinary person. I nonetheless profoundly sympathise with the applicant namely Kaweche Kaunda and any family members of the Great Kaunda family who may have wished to end this state funeral at this stage and transpose it into family/private funeral,” Judge Wilfred Muma stated in his ruling. “On the foregoing reasons I have adumbrated herein, I refuse to grant leave for judicial review as there is no clear arguable case fit for consideration at substantive hearing.”