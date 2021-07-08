15 COUNCILORS GO UNOPPOSED AS ECZ SETS JULY 12 FOR FRESH NOMINATIONS FOR CANCELLED POLLS

Dubai ~ Thur, 8 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has set Monday, July 12, 2021 as the date for fresh nominations in four constituencies and four

wards where nominations were cancelled on account of deaths or resignations of some candidates.

Commission Counsel Bob Musenga has told ZNBC News in Dubai that the four constituencies are Kasenengwa, Mandevu, Chawama and Lusaka

Central.

The wards are Matanda in Kafue Constituency, Mushili in Bwana Mkubwa

Constituency, Kabwale in Kapiri Mposhi Constituency and Ichinga in

Chinsali constituency.

Mr. Musenga also said fresh nominations will also be held for the

Luanshya Mayoral seat where nominations were cancelled after the death

of one of the candidates.

He said voters in the affected constituencies and ward will be able to

vote in August 12, 2021 General Election.

Mr. Musenga also disclosed that candidates in fifteen wards have gone unopposed.