ECZ LIFTS BAN ON KAMBWILI’S CAMPAIGNS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 8 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has effective midnight tonight lifted the campaign ban placed on PF member Chishimba Kambwili.

Mr Kambwili, the former NDC leader, was banned from conducting campaigns by the ECZ on allegations that he was making tribal and hate speech.

He was also banned for violating health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

“The suspension was due to Mr Kambwili’s failure to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct, particularly, the use of hate speech and holding of campaign rallies despite the guidance provided,” read the statement issued by ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga.

“Following these sanction, Mr Kambwili has shown remorse through the apology he rendered to the Commission and indeed his conduct during the time of his suspension. Arising from this, the Commission would like to inform the media and members of the public that it has lifted the suspension of Mr Chishimba Kambwili effective midnight today.”

The Commission has therefore advised Dr Kambwili to use appropriate language when conducting any campaigns.