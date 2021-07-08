HOLIDAY ACCIDENTS CLAIM 32

Lusaka ~ Thur, 8 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A total of 32 people died in 317 road traffic accidents that occurred countrywide during the long weekend and the holiday.

In a statement issued today, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that 30 of the 317 accidents were fatal.

“During heroes and unity holiday of 2021 as well as the holidays declared during the period of national mourning, a total number of 317 road traffic accidents were recorded out of which 30 were Fatal road traffic accidents in which 32 persons were killed, 42 were serious road traffic accidents in which 63 persons were seriously injured, 68 were Slight road traffic accidents in which 110 persons were slightly injured,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 148 out of which 06 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 06 people died, followed by Copperbelt with 43 of which 01 was fatal road traffic accident in which 01 person died.

Mrs Katongo stated that Central Province recorded 36 of which 07 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 07 people died, Southern with 19 of which 03 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 03 people died.

She stated had Eastern Province 16 of which 02 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 03 people died, North Western had 13 of which 02 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 03 people died and Muchinga with 13 out of which 03 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 03 people died.

Mrs Katongo stated that Luapula with 12 of which 01 was fatal road traffic accident in which 01 person died, Northern with 11 of which 02 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 02 persons died while Western Province with 06 of which 03 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 03 people died.

“Out of 317 road traffic accidents recorded, 205 casualties were recorded out of which 32 persons were killed and 63 persons were seriously injured.

A total amount of K 832,910.00 was raised as admission of guilt during the period under review.

Most of the accidents were as a result of excessive speed, therefore, Police will continue working in collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure safety of persons on public roads,” She stated.

Mrs Katongo appealed to all road users to observe road traffic rules and regulations whilst on the road so as to avoid unnecessary accidents.