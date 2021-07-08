NUMBERS DON’T LIE, OPINION POLL ON AUGUST ELECTIONS IS CREDIBLE – NG’OMA



Lusaka ~ Tue, 6 July, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Political Scientist Dr Alex Ng’oma says there is nothing sinister about the outcome of the poll that tips PF’s Edgar Lungu as the people’s favorite in the August 12 elections.

Dr Ng’oma said in an interview with Zambia Reports that the poll appears to have been designed scientifically and that figures do not lie.

According to a recent opinion poll targeted at selected provinces, President Lungu is likely to win the August 12 election by over 44% while UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema came second at slight over 30%.

Commenting on the results, Mr Ng’oma said what the opinion poll has simply done is to announce results according to its findings.

“Because one political party has been tipped to win, the losing party has dismissed the poll not on the basis of objectivity but because of Political Polarisation,” he said.

According to the findings, those that preferred President Lungu did so because they felt he showed exceptional leadership qualities amid difficult circumstances, among which is the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and floods.

They also said the President has taken development to every corner of the country, which many Zambians are appreciating.

The said survey which is still ongoing has so far been conducted on the Copperbelt Province as well as in Luapula, Eastern, Southern, and Western provinces.