2 SOLWEZI JUVENILES NURSING BURNS IN HOSPITAL AFTER HOUSE THEY WERE SLEEPING IN CAUGHT FIRE

Solwezi ~ Sat, 10 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two juveniles of Kalumbila District are nursing burns at Solwezi General hospital after the house they were sleeping in caught fire.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occurred around 23:30 house yesterday.

“Police in North Western Province recieved a report of fire incident which occurred on 08th July, 2021 around 23 30 hours in Mutanda Research Area in Kalumbila District from female adult Mervis Jatwa aged 37 that her tenant Obed Kajimanga, age not known and his two children, namely female juvenile Prudence Kajimanga aged two years and male juvenile Patrick Kajimanga aged five years sustained multiple burns on their bodies after the house they were sleeping in caught fire from unknown source. The victims were rushed to Solwezi General Hospital where the they are admitted nursing the said burns,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police have launched an inquiry into the fire.

“The value of property damaged in the fire has not yet been established. An inquiry has been launched to establish the source of the fire. It has been observed from past experiences that reports of fire incidences increase during cold seasons when compared to any other period of the year. We therefore appeal to members of the public to avoid leaving any device that has potential to cause fire on when going to bed as such may be sources of fire,” Mrs Katongo stated.