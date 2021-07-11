OVER 1,000 LUSAKA TRAFFIC OFFENDERS CONVICTED BY FAST TRACK COURT

Lusaka ~ Sun, 11 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has secured 1,031 convictions in the Lusaka Fast Track Court on Traffic offences in the second quarter of 2021.

RTSA public relations manager Mukela Mangolwa stated that the most prominent offences during the period under review were expired road tax with 123 convictions, expired/uninsured motor vehicle with 62 convictions, expired test certificate with 50 convictions, dangerous driving with 77 convictions and unlicensed driver with 30 convictions.

Mr Mangolwa stated that other offences that resulted in convictions were, driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, expired certificate of fitness, unsecured load, use of a mobile phone while driving, Plying for hire, and obstruction of roadway by motor vehicle.

“In certain instances, some motorists were found with multiple counts (offences). The RTSA would like to remind members of the public that it will sustain its traffic law enforcement in order to ensure total compliance among motorists and ensure safety for all road users. Members of the public are also implored to be proactive and make use of the RTSA National Call Centre by reporting bad, careless and dangerous drivers on the Toll-Free Line – 983 and the WhatsApp line 0965 429499 as the fight against the scourge of road traffic accidents requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders, including members of the public,” he stated.