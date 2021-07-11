TANZANIAN TRUCK IMPOUNDED FOR CARRYING 8 PROHIBITED IMMIGRANTS UNDER A TRAILER



Mpika ~ Sun, 11 July 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Mpika District have impounded a Tanzanian Truck alleged to have been carrying eight prohibited immigrants in a matter suspected to be Human Trafficking.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occurred at around 19:30 hours yesterday at Mpika Police Check-Point.

“The truck involved is suspected to be from Tanzania with Registration number T533 CLE and T545 AWC belonging to AQUARIUS ROADWAYS which was carrying hand bags, suite cases, and Laptop bags driven by male Nuru Hassani Malika from Nakonde to Kasumbalesa along the Great North Road. The illegal immigrants were detected under the trailer in a hidden compartment and are believed to be Ethiopians,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the suspects, all male from Ethiopia, have been have been identified as:

(1) Habitramu Labor,

(2) Tagora Astor,

(3) Malasa Debiso,

(4) Faris Datar,

(5) Mijana Tadiso,

(6) Asaiosh Gila,

(7) Abi Gizato and

(8) Habitamu Abebe

Mrs Katongo stated that the suspects are detained in custody and the truck has been impounded.

She also stated that Police in Eastern Province received a report of Suicide from Evans Mbewe aged 47, of Ching’anga village, Chief Nyamphande in Petauke District that his uncle Witness Zulu aged 83, of the same Village had committed suicide by hanging himself with fibre on the tree near his house.

Mrs Katongo stated that this occurred between 1600 hours and 1800 hours yesterday in Chief Nyamphande, in Petauke.

“It is alleged that that on 10th July, 2021, at about 1600 hours, Witness Zulu was seen going to the nearby bush. and after relatives noticed that it had taken long for him to come back, they went to search for him and at around 1800 hours, they finally found him hanging on the tree at a nearby bush, within Ching’anga Village, 300 meters from his home. Relatives have attributed the deceased’s action to his unstable mental status. An inquiry has been launched,” she stated.