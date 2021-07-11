THIEVES HACK MISISI MAN, STEAL FROM HIM

Lusaka ~ Sun, 11 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka are investigating reports of Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Wounding which occurred at 23:30 hours yesterday in Misisi Compound.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that police received a report from Gillan Simfukwe 39 of Misisi Compound that he was attacked by criminals at his residence, leaving him unconscious.

Mrs Katongo stated that was further alleged that whilst at his home, he heard some noise which prompted him to go outside to check and saw a group of people jumping over the fence and immediately hacked him on the head and right leg and stole from him an Itel phone P32 valued at K920 and K320 cash.

She stated that Simfukwe sustained a deep cut on the head and he reported the matter to police.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the window panes to the victim’s house and doors damaged and it was later discovered that the following properties had been stolen: 02 Deep freezers valued at K2,000 and K3,100 respectively, Samsung 42 Inch plasma TV valued at K3,200, 21 Inch TV, another Deep freezer valued at K3,100=, an 8 Inch Double Mattress valued K480 and 2 x Blankets valued at K250. Investigations have been instituted in the matter,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She also stated that that a motor vehicle has been set ablaze by political cadres in Misisi compound.

“In another development, On 10th July, 2021 at 09 00 hours, Police received information from members of the public in Misisi Compound that a motor vehicle was on fire. Police rushed to the scene after informing Fire brigade and confirmed the report. Upon inquiry, it was established that the motor vehicle in question was a Toyota Corolla registration number ABX 8210 valued at K70,000 and was being driven by Jonathan Banda aged 37 years of Old Kanyama Compound and had been attacked by suspected political cadres before setting his vehicle ablaze,” Mr Katongo stated.

She stated that after a follow up, the driver now victim was found admitted at a health facility with head injuries.

Mrs Katongo stated investigations have been instituted to bring to book criminals behind the attack.