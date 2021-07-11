UNDERWEAR CAUSES DIVORCE

Ndola ~ Sun, 11 July 2021

RETURNING home without wearing underwear has put a man of Ndola in problems after his wife divorced him citing irresponsible behaviour.

Lawrence Nchimunya, 31, stirred the hornet’s nest after his wife, Sarah Bernard, 26, noticed that he allegedly came home without his underwear on two occasions after spending nights out.

“Recently, he slept out on two occasions and when he returned, he didn’t have his underpants,” she narrated.

Bernard accused Nchimunya of being irresponsible and he beat her each time she confronted his girlfriends.

“He used to date Dorothy Chanda and if I ask about her, he would beat me. He was also dating Gloria. He is irresponsible and does not care for his family,” she said.