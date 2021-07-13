GAWA UNDI CANCELS KULAMBA

Katete ~ Tue, 13 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique has cancelled Kulamba traditional ceremony for the second consecutive year due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Chairperson of the Kulamba organising committee Chief M’bang’ombe says it is not ideal to hold the ceremony under the current environment.

He urged people to take precaution and adhere to COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

Chief M’bang’ombe was speaking at a media briefing in Chipata yesterday.

And Kalonga Gawa Undi’s Induna Lucas Phiri says the Paramount Chief has also banned mobile markets locally known as Kabwandire in the Chewa land.