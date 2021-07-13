A LONG LIST OF UNTENABLE PROMISES FROM ‘FR CHRISTMAS’’ GIFT BAG

We had a quick listen into HH’s address yesterday morning and these are some of the things he said:

1.0 We are going to raise the public workers’ pay so that if they need to build a house, they can build from the extra disposable income and won’t have to go to the bank to borrow.

2.0 We are going to lower the cost of living and again ensuring that workers have more disposable income.

There was of course a longer list from father Christmas’s gift bag but we will focus on these two items.

Further, we did not hear anything about how HH intends to do what he claims he will do, as in what are the economic levers or policies he will put in place to actually stimulate the necessary economic atmosphere.

Now we know that it has become the nature of politics to lie so that you get the votes.

But the question is, does HH know that no reasonably educated, fairly knowledgeable human being can believe this stuff?

If he does, is it his calculation that those who actually wouldn’t believe these obvious lies are too insignificant a voting population that he can essentially ignore them?

We say this because surely the fact that HH and or all other politicians make such blatant unqualified claims must show the level of contempt they must have for the citizens.

It is an insult to make such claims to a population of adults and proceed as if you actually believe and or know what you are talking about.

The assumption, in our view, must be that you believe the population is made of truly stupid people.