WE’RE DEVELOPING ZAMBIA NOT FOR VOTES – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

We did not build hospitals and clinics in rural areas and townships, schools and roads so we could win votes, no, President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has said.

President Lungu stated that the development being done by his government is because it was the right thing to do.

”…because that is what good leadership entails, to take care of citizens, to make their lives better. We did it because we are patriotic citizens who want to see our country developed and be counted among other nations. We did it for posterity. I have no doubt that future generations will look back and still appreciate our efforts to make their lives better,” President Lungu stated on his Facebook.

”I know that that child will appreciate that he or she was born in a safe environment, because its mother had access to a clinic or hospital…Judge us based on what we have done, the yardstick is in your hands.”