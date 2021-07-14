MAGOYE NAKED SWIMMING TRIO APPEARS IN COURT

Mazabuka ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

The Mazabuka’s Magoye naked swimmers have appeared in the Mazabuka Magistrates Court in a case they are accused of obscenity.

Euphemia Moya, aged 22 of Ndeke Compound is jointly charged with Mary Sakala, 24 of Nakambala and Chama Mulenga of Lusaka’s Meanwood.

Mulenga was accompanied by his wife and friends, while Sakala and Moya were equally backed by family and friends.

The trio is accused of publicly exhibiting indecent behavior intending to corrupt morals on 27 June 2021.

They appeared before Resident Magistrate Mwenya Mutinta, but could not take plea yet.

Magistrate informed them that she has not yet received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

She has since adjourned the matter to 3 August for mention while awaiting further instruction on the matter.