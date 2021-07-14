MANDEVU SAYS “YES” TO LUNGU



Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Residents of Mandevu constituency in Lusaka today expressed happiness with President Edgar Lungu’s leadership and are certain that the PF presidential candidate will win the August 12 elections.

PF Mandevu Parliamentary candidate Christopher Shakafuswa in the company of Lusaka mayoral candidate Chilando Chitangala and Justine Kabwe Ward candidate Elijah Mulenga Mwenya conducted door to door campaigns in Mandevu today where they interacted with residents who clearly said President Lungu was their preferred candidate in the coming election.

The residents, who included elderly women, expressed gratitude over Social Cash Transfer Scheme for the vulnerable people and the various women empowerment packages that have been handed out.

The women also expressed confidence that Mandevu residents and Zambia at large will give President Lungu a resounding victory on August 12.

The residents expressed happiness on how the PF have upheld inclusiveness and cited the increased number of women who have been adopted as candidates on different levels.

And Mr Shakafuswa and his team fully compiled with the COVID-19 public health guidelines during the entire time of the door to door campaigns.

The three leaders visited homes and interacted with the community in Justin Kabwe Ward.

Mandevu Constituency is one of the strongholds for the Patriotic Front.