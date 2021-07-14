WE’RE ONE, WE SHOULDN’T KILL EACH OTHER BECAUSE OF ELECTIONS – DANDY CRAZY



Kitwe ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

Artists have urged political parties to engage in issued-based campaigns.

Speaking on a Radio 2 special programme in Kitwe today, Wesley Chibambo , aka Dandy Crazy, said killing each other because of elections is unacceptable.

“We are one, let’s continue loving each other,” he says.

And Mampi also reminded political parties to embrace the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

She says Zambians are one, therefore, they need to continue being peace loving people.

Macky 2 says it is saddening that each time the country goes to polls, political parties engage in violence.

He says for once, political parties need to engage in violence-free campaigns.

Felix Phiri says it is immoral for the political parties to engage in political violence instead of telling people of what they will do for the nation.

He says it is important that political parties become tolerate and embrace each other.

“There is nothing to fight for, engaging in violence will result in losing lives,” he said.